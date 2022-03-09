Canandaigua National Corp Has $293,000 Stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Canandaigua National Corp decreased its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc grew its position in AMERCO by 11.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,953,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in AMERCO by 158.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in AMERCO by 158.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in AMERCO by 45.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AMERCO by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $492,343,000 after buying an additional 22,618 shares in the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AMERCO news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen bought 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $720.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total value of $176,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $564.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $625.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $673.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.36. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $523.94 and a fifty-two week high of $769.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.95.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70). AMERCO had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMERCO will post 60.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

