Canandaigua National Corp Sells 2,923 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Canandaigua National Corp decreased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,301,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,174,000 after purchasing an additional 301,765 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,679,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,384,000 after purchasing an additional 419,358 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 163.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,075 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 11.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,448,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,850,000 after acquiring an additional 356,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ONEOK by 9.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,316,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,333,000 after acquiring an additional 293,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock opened at $66.74 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.01 and a 12 month high of $69.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.15 and its 200-day moving average is $60.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.79.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.31%.

About ONEOK (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.