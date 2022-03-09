Cango (CANG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Cango to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter.

Shares of CANG stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $3.02. 3,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,195. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $452.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. Cango has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $11.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cango by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Cango during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cango by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cango by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 107,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cango by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

