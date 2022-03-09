Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co Inc

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lessened its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.76.

Shares of COF stock traded up $5.32 on Wednesday, hitting $131.40. 54,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,101,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $121.21 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.10 and its 200 day moving average is $154.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.