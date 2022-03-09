Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stake Lessened by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 36.1% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 22.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 100.0% during the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $126.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.21 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Edward Jones raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.76.

Capital One Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.