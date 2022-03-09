Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.600-$6.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.10 billion-$6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.13 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.000-$6.000 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPRI. OTR Global downgraded shares of Capri to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capri from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.37.

CPRI stock traded up $3.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.38. 68,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,687. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.47. Capri has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Capri will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $809,008.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth $826,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Capri by 2.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Capri by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

