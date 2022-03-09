Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.97. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$5.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.56 billion.Capri also updated its FY23 guidance to ~$6.60 EPS.

Capri stock traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,687. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.44. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capri will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRI shares. OTR Global lowered Capri to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Capri from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.37.

In related news, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $809,008.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Capri by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 872,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,647,000 after buying an additional 114,137 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $826,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Capri by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Capri by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,264,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

