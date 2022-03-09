Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Gap Up to $46.59

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.59, but opened at $49.75. Capri shares last traded at $50.52, with a volume of 26,722 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.37.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.44.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $809,008.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Capri by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Capri during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

