Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 5,000 Shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) by 103.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 479.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 77,171.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 29,325 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 21.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

GSL stock opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.59. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.66. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.55. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 29.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

GSL has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

