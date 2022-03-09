Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,369 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Five9 were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the third quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the third quarter worth about $2,545,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,195,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on FIVN. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

FIVN opened at $91.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.10. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.24 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -117.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $280,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total transaction of $676,599.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,875 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

