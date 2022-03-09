Captrust Financial Advisors Has $210,000 Stake in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI – Get Rating) by 597.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,628 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Gores Guggenheim were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GGPI opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $16.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.10.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

