Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 255 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in National Grid were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in National Grid by 1.5% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of National Grid by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 6,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Grid by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,120 ($14.68) to GBX 1,105 ($14.48) in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $873.00.

National Grid stock opened at $73.21 on Wednesday. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $57.65 and a 1 year high of $76.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

