Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 2,999 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 314.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ONE Gas were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 3.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 12.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $88.47 on Wednesday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.52 and a fifty-two week high of $89.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.64 and a 200 day moving average of $72.39.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12. The business had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 64.42%.

OGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

