Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 1,324 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 92.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 516.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XRAY stock opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XRAY. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

