Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 20.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the third quarter worth $206,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 36.3% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the third quarter worth $226,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $112.14 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.05 and a fifty-two week high of $241.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.40.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IPGP. DA Davidson decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.33.

IPG Photonics Profile (Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.