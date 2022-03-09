Carbon Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.07 Million (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. Carbon has a market cap of $2.07 million and $93,457.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for $0.0630 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00042355 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,739.55 or 0.06531532 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,966.87 or 1.00055877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00041556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00044477 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,802,934 coins. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

