Carlson Capital Management Buys 2,127 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $500,000.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

CALF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.60. 484,716 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.29 and its 200-day moving average is $42.90.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.