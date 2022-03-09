Carlson Capital Management Has $36.42 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Carlson Capital Management decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 713,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,247 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Carlson Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $36,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,467,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,007,000 after buying an additional 282,009 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 413,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,111,000 after buying an additional 20,257 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 288,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,727,000 after buying an additional 160,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,132,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,888,000 after buying an additional 91,070 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.21. 1,374,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,222,369. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.30.

