Carlson Capital Management Has $525,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,786 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $62,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,718,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 519.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 971,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $775,260,000 after acquiring an additional 814,256 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 306.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $14.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $229.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,323,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,192,246. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $120.59 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.89. The company has a market cap of $573.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.17.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 774,352 shares of company stock worth $215,354,931 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

