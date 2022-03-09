Carlson Capital Management Has $841,000 Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,481 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $527.68. 95,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,677,564. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $517.37 and a 200-day moving average of $502.10. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $312.71 and a one year high of $571.49. The firm has a market cap of $233.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.14.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

