Carlson Capital Management Sells 35 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Carlson Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,186 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Carlson Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 213,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,874,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,551,633,000 after buying an additional 81,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

UNH stock traded up $10.15 on Wednesday, reaching $483.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $455.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $452.16. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $348.50 and a 12-month high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

