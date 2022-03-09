CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52. CarMax reported earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year earnings of $7.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $7.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.09.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $99.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. CarMax has a 1 year low of $96.39 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of CarMax by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

