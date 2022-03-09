Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,064 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,018,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,564,000 after buying an additional 93,907 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,285,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,688,000 after buying an additional 82,462 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,162,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,056,000 after buying an additional 165,117 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 641,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,812,000 after buying an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 368,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 36,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.78. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.24.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.21%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

