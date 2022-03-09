Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.900-$4.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $410 million-$420 million.Carriage Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.550-$3.650 EPS.

CSV stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.49. The stock had a trading volume of 191,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,582. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $840.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $66.33.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 24.19%.

CSV has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Sidoti boosted their target price on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.60.

In other news, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $55,624.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $26,031.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,721 shares of company stock worth $143,099 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 21,260 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

