Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.15. Carver Bancorp shares last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 35,387 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Carver Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.
About Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)
Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies.
