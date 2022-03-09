Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.15. Carver Bancorp shares last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 35,387 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Carver Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Carver Bancorp by 120.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Carver Bancorp by 11.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,542 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carver Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carver Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Carver Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. 27.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies.

