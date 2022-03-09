Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Price Target Lowered to €64.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €65.00 ($70.65) to €64.00 ($69.57) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €67.00 ($72.83) to €65.00 ($70.65) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Cellnex Telecom stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.74. The stock had a trading volume of 239,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,931. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.60. Cellnex Telecom has a one year low of $21.59 and a one year high of $36.87.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

