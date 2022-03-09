Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.88

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.88 and last traded at $16.42, with a volume of 218899 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.

CVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, December 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 75.32 and a beta of 2.78.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.25%. Cenovus Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 115,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 40,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 5.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 54,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 36,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

