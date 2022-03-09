Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.47

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$21.47 and last traded at C$20.61, with a volume of 7301858 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVE shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.18.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$18.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.36. The firm has a market cap of C$40.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 32.41%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar bought 10,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$156,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$603,495.30. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie bought 25,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.80 per share, with a total value of C$495,005.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 282,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,600,842.97. Insiders have purchased 35,010 shares of company stock valued at $651,686 in the last 90 days.

About Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.