Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.15

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.15 and last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 162465 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.55.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Investments Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 11,401,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,181,000 after purchasing an additional 162,419 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 891.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,373,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529,250 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,407,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,011 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,846,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,500,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,155,000 after acquiring an additional 985,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

