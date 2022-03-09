Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

Shares of Century Casinos stock traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $11.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $327.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.90. Century Casinos has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $16.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 21,842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,311,000 after purchasing an additional 71,475 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

CNTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

