Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 182.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total value of $493,716.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $309,256.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,475 shares of company stock worth $1,468,378. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDAY shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.90.

Shares of CDAY opened at $63.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.39. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.33 and a 52-week high of $130.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

