Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Short Interest Up 25.4% in February

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,380,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the January 31st total of 9,870,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.90.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,803. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.39. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $62.33 and a 52-week high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.98 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total transaction of $493,716.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total transaction of $309,256.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,475 shares of company stock worth $1,468,378 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 182.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

