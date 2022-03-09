Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $61.20

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $61.20 and last traded at $64.28, with a volume of 7252 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.57.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDAY shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -127.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total value of $665,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $309,256.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,475 shares of company stock worth $1,468,378 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,113,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,989,000 after purchasing an additional 171,398 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

