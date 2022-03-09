CertiK Price Reaches $1.22 on Exchanges (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. CertiK has a total market cap of $85.77 million and approximately $20.36 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CertiK has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One CertiK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00002899 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00042355 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,739.55 or 0.06531532 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,966.87 or 1.00055877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00041556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00044477 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 70,542,353 coins. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

