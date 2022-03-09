Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 1,141 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in QuantumScape by 104.9% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in QuantumScape by 32.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

QS stock opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 42.79, a current ratio of 47.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 9.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.10.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $2,408,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 288,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $4,146,018.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 950,219 shares of company stock worth $18,045,513. Insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

