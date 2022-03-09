Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires Shares of 13,503 VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFXF. RFG Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,463,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 848,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,996,000 after buying an additional 137,548 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,880,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 52.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 324,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after buying an additional 111,982 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 504,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after buying an additional 83,493 shares during the period.

PFXF opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $21.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.22.

