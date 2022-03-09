Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 305.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

SEIC stock opened at $55.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $54.03 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.86.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 28.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.94%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

