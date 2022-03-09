Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 115 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 94.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 141.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 97.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

XSD stock opened at $191.55 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $157.26 and a 12 month high of $250.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.48.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.