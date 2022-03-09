Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in NVR were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of NVR by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,227,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 39,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NVR by 2.6% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,677,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,226,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of NVR by 3.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,043,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $4,648.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5,266.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5,217.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.04. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $4,363.32 and a one year high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $100.34 by ($11.25). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 14.21%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $76.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVR. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on NVR from $5,450.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,437.40.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

