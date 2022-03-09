Cetera Investment Advisers Has $248,000 Stock Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Upstart were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AtonRa Partners raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Upstart by 14.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,561,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Upstart by 8.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Upstart by 133.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,311,000 after acquiring an additional 161,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Upstart by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after acquiring an additional 33,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $112.00 on Wednesday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.05 and a 52 week high of $401.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.43 and a beta of 0.01.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $1,094,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $12,373,283.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,374 shares of company stock valued at $32,085,708 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPST. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Upstart from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

