Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,612 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Horizon were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,998,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,641,000 after buying an additional 3,913,466 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 48.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,038,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 36.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,527,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,879 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter valued at $17,206,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in First Horizon by 285.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 970,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 719,319 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FHN opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. The business had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Hovde Group cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

