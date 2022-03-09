Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.20

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.20 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.49 ($0.20), with a volume of 171857 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.28 ($0.21).

Separately, reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.79) target price on shares of Chaarat Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 18.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 20.52. The company has a market capitalization of £108.62 million and a P/E ratio of -16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84.

In related news, insider Martin Andersson acquired 9,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £1,872.45 ($2,453.42). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 801,856 shares of company stock worth $15,306,145.

About Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH)

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

