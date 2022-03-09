Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics’ earnings. Chemomab Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($4.00) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.11). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chemomab Therapeutics.

Several research firms have commented on CMMB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Aegis started coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $837,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics by 389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 32,353 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $608,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMMB traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,903. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $131.20. The company has a market cap of $43.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.52.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

