Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.050-$6.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:CPK opened at $138.70 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $112.70 and a 12 month high of $146.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.57 and its 200-day moving average is $132.08.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.59%.

CPK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Utilities presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.60.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $133,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

