Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.93% from the company’s previous close.

PLCE has been the topic of several other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.43.

Get Children's Place alerts:

PLCE stock opened at $58.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.84. Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $52.58 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The company has a market capitalization of $833.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.15.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 289.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 120.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

Children’s Place Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.