China Pacific Insurance (Group) (OTCMKTS:CHPXY) Stock Price Down 3.8%

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.58 and last traded at $10.58. Approximately 386 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of China Pacific Insurance (Group) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

