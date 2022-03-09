China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Shares Gap Down to $31.15

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.15, but opened at $29.03. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $29.03, with a volume of 100 shares.

ZNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on China Southern Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 43.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in China Southern Airlines by 41.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in China Southern Airlines by 115.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in China Southern Airlines by 16.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:ZNH)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

