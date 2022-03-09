China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Shares Gap Down to $31.15

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.15, but opened at $29.03. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $29.03, with a volume of 100 shares.
ZNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on China Southern Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.35.
China Southern Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:ZNH)
China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.
