Chonk Price Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One Chonk coin can currently be purchased for about $6.41 or 0.00015292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chonk has a market capitalization of $250,143.64 and $1,359.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chonk has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00033460 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00102307 BTC.

Chonk Profile

CHONK is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

