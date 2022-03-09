Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Shares of CIEN stock traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $59.37. 2,006,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,103. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.21 and a 200 day moving average of $62.39. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $148,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $225,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,098 shares of company stock worth $2,753,678 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 246.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 40,999 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 112,457.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 29,239 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 908.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 42,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 37,921 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

