Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ciena stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,888. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. Ciena has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.51.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total value of $184,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,606,243.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,678. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Ciena by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 121,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ciena by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,715 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CIEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

